Senior Matthew Shikles picked the perfect time to have a career-night. It was senior night, after all. Shikles scored 17 points and was one of the New Bloomfield seniors to get honored on a night the Wildcats defeated Tuscumbia 73-23 to snap an 11-game losing streak. The Wildcats scored their most points this season while allowing their least.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO