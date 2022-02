The Scottsbluff Bearcats jumped up in the standings during day two of the Class B, District 4 tournament to win by 24.5 points. “It feels good. The boys wrestled well and they showed up today,” coach Dustin Stodola said. “We worked all year for this, to qualify for state and be able to wrestle in that championship. Going into this, we talked as a team and I said, ‘Hey boys, it doesn’t matter what happened before. Everyone’s record is 0-0; wins and losses don’t mean anything. We show up, wrestle our match and good things will happen.’”

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO