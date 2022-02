Scots take down William Woods to extend win streak to 18. Batesville, Ark. – In her 17 years of coaching the Lyon College Scots women’s basketball team, Tracy Stewart-Lange has developed a winning strategy that keeps opposing coaches guessing. Even so, she expects hard work and knows how to place players on the court with the understanding of space. She can look at her team on the floor and immediately articulates what she wants them to do. And they listen.

