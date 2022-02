A new and interesting game mode has been rumored to appear in Valorant, where players have to face-off against each other to capture points and compete for the highest score. As seen above, the Valorant leaker posted about a new game mode coming to Valorant that adds a new and exciting objective to the game. Each team will reportedly try to capture points and compete for the highest score to win. It’s unclear if this means holding the area allows teams to score points or if they’ll need to bring an object to a zone to capture it and get points. This is all the data available at the moment, but players are excited about another mode coming to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO