Captain Blake Wheeler collected two goals and three assists to fuel the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It was the second career five-point night for Wheeler, who had one goal and four assists in the Jets' 5-2 win over Colorado on Nov. 9, 2018. Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele recorded one goal and two assists, Kyle Connor added one of each and Pierre-Luc Dubois also tallied for the second time in as many nights.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO