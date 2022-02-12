ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Athena (Ember Moon) Says She Wants A Match With Deonna Purrazzo

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance for Highspots, former WWE Superstar Athena (Ember Moon) commented on wanting to have a match with Deonna Purrazzo in the future. She said,. “So,...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin Engaged (Photo), & More News

Impact Wrestling Superstars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin are now engaged to be married. You can check out a photo of Purrazzo’s ring below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following videos from Thursday night’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. The videos feature some highlights from the Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James and W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers matches:
RELATIONSHIPS
411mania.com

Various News: Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Get Engaged, Full Length Matches From Thursday’s Impact on AXS TV, First Round Matches For PWX2022 X16 Tournament

– Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin announced that they are now engaged to be married. – Impact has released two free matches from last week’s episode on AXS TV, including Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James and W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers. – Premier Wrestling Xperience (PWX)...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Athena Wants A Match With Deonna Purrazzo

During an appearance for Highspots (via Fightful, Athena (the former Ember Moon) spoke about wanting to have a match with Deonna Purrazzo for one of her championships. Purrazzo currently holds the ROH Women’s World title and the AAA Reina de Reinas title. Athena said: “So, I’m very happy with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deonna Purrazzo
Person
Ember Moon
firstsportz.com

“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mojo Rawley Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to a woman named Grace. Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia. Congratulations to the happy couple!. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him last year.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Chad Gable Reveals The WWE WrestleMania 38 Match He Wants Most

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Alpha Academy joined the show to talk about their run as RAW Tag Team Champions and feud with RK-Bro. On this past episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw the first ever “Quiz Bowl” between the two groups as the final stage of the Academic Challenge, which RK-Bro won to earn themselves another shot at regaining the Tag Titles. During the show, we also saw Chad Gable receive his first televised pinfall victory in nearly two years on Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Having yet to have his own WrestleMania moment, Chad Gable spoke about why he’d like to have that rematch at WrestleMania rather than the Elimination Chamber, and what his and Otis’ goal is for Mania 38.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE SmackDown Tapings For Next Week

The February 18 Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Below are full spoilers- * The face-off between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the episode. This was basic trash talking between the two, not a long segment at all and no fighting. Goldberg came out to his longer entrance from his dressing room, with pyro and all.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Christopher Daniels Discusses His Eye Injury, & More

During a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast, AEW star Christopher Daniels commented on his eye injury, a possible return to television, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his eye injury: “When I talked to the doctor about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE
ComicBook

Alexa Bliss is 'Cured' on WWE Raw, Enters Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss' final therapy segments aired on this week's Monday Night Raw, culminating in her therapist telling her that she had been cured as long as Lily remained in close proximity towards her. Bliss had all but shed the demonic look she had been wearing for the past year or so, then said in a voiceover that she would be taking part in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at this Saturday's pay-per-view by filling the final spot. This will mark Bliss' first match back since losing to Charlotte Flair at last year's Extreme Rules, which saw Lily get destroyed and "The Goddess" get written off television.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. * Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Peña. * Dante Martin vs....
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Announces Start Date For Owen Hart Cup Tournament

AEW is slated to return to Long Island, NY’s UBS Arena for episodes of Dynamite and Rampage on May 11th. The event will feature the commencement of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament that will have the finals take place at Double or Nothing later that month.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WATCH: Richard Holliday Turning On Alex Hammerstone From MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling released a clip of Alicia Atout and Richard Holliday turning on MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. The segment occurred on last week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and you can watch it below:. In the time since the incident, all three involved have responded on their...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following seven matches are featured:. * Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) vs. Jaden Valo & Steve Peña. * Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews. * Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard. * Zack...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

TERMINAL Eliminator Match Set For TERMINUS II Event – The Updated Lineup

ROH (Original) World Championship Match:. Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar. Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys. The following names will also be appearing at the show – Baron Black, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy