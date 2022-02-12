Athena (Ember Moon) Says She Wants A Match With Deonna Purrazzo

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Alpha Academy joined the show to talk about their run as RAW Tag Team Champions and feud with RK-Bro. On this past episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw the first ever “Quiz Bowl” between the two groups as the final stage of the Academic Challenge, which RK-Bro won to earn themselves another shot at regaining the Tag Titles. During the show, we also saw Chad Gable receive his first televised pinfall victory in nearly two years on Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Having yet to have his own WrestleMania moment, Chad Gable spoke about why he’d like to have that rematch at WrestleMania rather than the Elimination Chamber, and what his and Otis’ goal is for Mania 38.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO