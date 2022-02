My husband and I are 30, and we are on Baby Step 2. He wants to go back to school and become a social worker. He currently makes about $20,000 a year as a teacher’s assistant, and he wants to take out student loans to do this. He already has an associate’s degree, which wouldn’t mean four years of loans, but the idea scares me a lot. I have a good job, so how can I still support him and his desire to further his education without agreeing to go deeper into debt?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO