DENVER — For American skier Nina O'Brien, it took a village to get her to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and now it's taking a village to bring her home. O'Brien returned to the United States on Friday morning after breaking her leg in a bad crash in the giant slalom at the Winter Olympics. She had surgery in China before getting on a plane that took her from Beijing to Tokyo to Texas.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO