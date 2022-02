Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiya has revealed in an interview that he wants players to play the first two games before the new release. In an interview with IGN Japan, vice president of PlatinumGames and creator of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, Hideki Kamiya, revealed some more information about the upcoming third entry, Bayonetta 3. Speaking about his upcoming threequel, he wanted to let fans know that there will be a lot of new content not seen in the first two games. As translated by GamesRadar+, Kamiya said "I think if you watch the trailer you can see a lot of elements which weren't in the first two games. You can expect a lot more to come."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO