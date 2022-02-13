Nintendo’s full comments on the metaverse and NFTs

The PS4 is apparently getting an OG Xbox exclusive soon. When the original Xbox burst onto the scene in 2001, there wasn't a ton of reason to own it with PlayStation and Nintendo firmly established. To get the industry to pay attention, Xbox locked down exclusive games, similar to what it's doing now with acquisitions. The original Xbox had some of the best exclusive games of that generation, across all consoles. One of the better of these exclusive games was released in 2005. 17 years ago, developer Oddworld Inhabitants and publisher EA released the fourth game in the Oddworld series, Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath, early in the year on January 25. And it went on to become one of the best games of its year, a year that also saw releases like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Resident Evil 4, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Forza Motorsport, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Battlefield 2, Psychonauts, Half-Life 2, Jade Empire, Call of Duty 2, Ninja Gaiden Black, and Guitar Hero. Really, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It was one of the best years in gaming history, and yet Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath still stood out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO