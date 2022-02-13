Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

Here's another look at Sunday's Dam Cancer gymnastics meet featuring Oregon State University and Arizona State University. OSU Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey won the all-around title as the Beavers defeated the the Huskies 197.275-194.450 in Gill Coliseum.
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State women's basketball team came up with a big rivalry win Sunday, as the Beavers took down No. 24 Oregon 68-62 at Matt Knight Arena. "I thought the way we responded to Oregon's run in the third quarter was vital," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This is a good team on their home floor, and they came out of the half with all kinds of pressure. Our response and the toughness we showed was a sign of this team growing up right before our eyes.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
Oregon State had put together three solid halves of basketball before a late collapse against Stanford on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. A narrow loss to California on Wednesday and a strong start to the matchup against the Cardinal showed tangible improvement from the Beavers, who now sit at 3-19 overall, but poor three-point defense and rebounding held them back from earning their first win since December 30th.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in...
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton hit two tiebreaking free throws in the closing seconds, Jillian Brown scored a career-high 18 points, and Northwestern beat a top-four team for the first time in 40 years, squeezing past No. 4 Michigan 71-69 in double overtime on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 rout on Sunday. Louisville (22-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took control of an initially close...
Oregon State dropped its ninth game in a row on Saturday night, falling 76-65 to the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 men’s basketball matchup at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers (3-19, 1-11 Pac-12) trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half and lost despite shooting 50% from the field for the game. That’s because the Cardinal (15-10, 8-7) shot 59%.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 27 points to lead four in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Youngstown State 73-68 on Sunday. Spear had a near-perfect shooting game, making 10 of 11 from the field, all three of his 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 free throws. He also had seven rebounds.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska on Sunday. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Joiner had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Iona stretched its home win streak to 10 games with a 70-62 victory over Monmouth on Sunday. Tyson Jolly had 13 points for the Gaels (20-5, 12-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski...
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With three games in five days, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has become comfortable going deep into her bench. It’s a plan that the second-ranked Cardinal will most likely need to follow if they are to get through the upcoming Pac-12 tournament and then successfully defend their national title.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.
BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
Comments / 0