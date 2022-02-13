Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State women's basketball team came up with a big rivalry win Sunday, as the Beavers took down No. 24 Oregon 68-62 at Matt Knight Arena. "I thought the way we responded to Oregon's run in the third quarter was vital," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This is a good team on their home floor, and they came out of the half with all kinds of pressure. Our response and the toughness we showed was a sign of this team growing up right before our eyes.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO