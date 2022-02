For one whole year now, the people of Myanmar have been living under a brutal military dictatorship. Some viewers may recall the coup as it happened, but meanwhile, it has slipped out of the news headlines, and this is exactly the reason why the work of Dutch-based filmmaking couple Corinne van Egeraat and Petr Lom is important. They lived in Myanmar for four years, and last year, they were the creative producers on two short films, Sad Film and Letter to San Zaw Htway, billed as anonymous or collective works, which premiered at Venice and IDFA, respectively.

