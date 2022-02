The House: The chamber is continuing amendment debate for a U.S.-China competition bill that would invest billions of dollars in boosting American manufacturing and scientific research. Once debate is concluded, the House is expected to pass the bill along party lines — but Democrats will still have to face reconciling the House and Senate versions before it can become law. And it won't be an easy merge; the two bills look very different.

