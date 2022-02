ADRIAN, Mich. – The Kalamazoo College men's basketball team was defeated at Adrian College by a score of 78-59 Saturday evening. Kalamazoo started the game firing on all cylinders, and after an Addison Atwater three-point basket with 13:39 remaining, the Hornets enjoyed an 18-3 lead. The home team steadied itself, however, and went on a 21-6 run over the next 8:03 to pull within two, 26-24, with 5:36 remaining in the half. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the period and the Hornets took a 36-34 lead into the locker room.

