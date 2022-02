PORTLAND, Texas – Henderson State came just short of claiming its first win of the season in the first game of the Portland Tournament against the Texas A&M-International Dust Devils, 5-3, before falling to the St. Mary Rattlers, 13-1. Monica Monreal registered two hits and three RBIs on the day, including her third homerun of the season in the first game. Freshman Jordyn Holland saw her first hits of her career in the day's second game, claiming a double and a single, along with grabbing a stolen base in the effort.

