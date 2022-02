Fulton head coach Tyler Payne wanted to send a lot of boys to state this season, and that’s what he’ll be able to do. Nine Hornets finished in the top four of their respective weight classes to contribute to a second-place team effort Saturday in Mexico at the Class District 2 Tournament. Three will be making their return to state while the other six will be making their state debut Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

FULTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO