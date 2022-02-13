ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PHOTOS: No. 19 Vols beat Vanderbilt, complete another season sweep

By Wes Rucker
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday was a tough but ultimately good day for the Tennessee basketball team, and Caitie McMekin from The Knoxville News Sentinel was on hand to capture the action. The 19th-ranked Vols wobbled in the second half but never lost the lead and ultimately pulled away for a 73-64 win over in-state...

247sports.com

Hard-Fought Defeat at No. 19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 19 Tennessee pulled away from Vanderbilt down the stretch and hung on for a 73-64 win at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The Commodores had made it a two-point game with a little more than five minutes to go, but Tennessee scored eight straight to go up 69-59 with just three minutes to play. Vandy (13-11, 5-7 SEC) couldn’t find another comeback left in the tank.
Notebook: Foul trouble nearly costs Vols against Vanderbilt

The No. 19 Tennessee men’s basketball team overcame early foul trouble and held off a late Vanderbilt push to complete a 73-64 win over its in-state rival Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was the Vols’ seventh straight SEC win and their fourth victory in a row.
