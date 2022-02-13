Fatigue Shows in Texas Stars 5-3 Loss to Milwaukee

The Avalanche extended their point streak to 18 contests with a 3-2 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion, Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. They are 16-0-2 during the streak, having won 11 of their last 12 games. Colorado is 33-8-4 with 70 points, first in the Central Division. The Avalanche are 12-6-2 on the road in 2021-22. Jason Robertson scored 3:10 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 home victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, while Denis Gurianov had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars. Dallas is 25-18-2 for 52 points, fifth in the Central Division. The Stars have won seven of their past nine games. In the last 10 meetings between Colorado and Dallas, the road team in 7-3.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO