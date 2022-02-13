ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatigue Shows in Texas Stars 5-3 Loss to Milwaukee

By Michael Owen
100degreehockey.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR PARK, TX – — The Texas Stars, playing in their fifth game in 7-days, benefitted from a Nick Caamano short-handed goal and Dawson Barteaux's first of the season but could not overcome a 3-goal second period onslaught by Milwaukee, succumbing to the visiting Admirals 4-3 in front of 5,857 fans...

