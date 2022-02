CONCORD — Two bills to protect the reproductive rights of women are needed if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, supporters told a House committee Thursday. One bill, CACR 18, is a proposed constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights, both to terminate a pregnancy and to have a baby. House Bill 1674 would enshrine abortion rights in state law as other New England states have done.

