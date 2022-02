Purdue walked into a trap game Thursday at Michigan and got snared. The Wolverines pounded the Boilermakers 82-58 in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate. For the second time this season, I was prepared to move Purdue up to the top line of the bracket and for the second time, the Boilers took an ugly loss the day before the bracket was to be updated.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO