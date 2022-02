A change of home venue did not give the Green Bay Phoenix edge in their 71-62 loss to Northern Kentucky at the Kress Center Friday night. The Norse shot just a few percentage points better from the field against the Phoenix, outscoring them by four in the first half and five half in their victory. The Phoenix are still trying to handle life with only eight players on the team. Cade Meyer scored 14 points with Nate Jenkins and Manny Ansong also reaching double figures. The Phoenix men will head to Milwaukee for a Sunday matinee for their fifth game in eight days.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO