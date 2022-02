Matchup: #3 Syracuse (1-0) vs Binghamton (0-0) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) Time: 1:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 13th. Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-0. The teams last met two years ago, with the Orange dominating 20-2 in the Dome. Binghamton has been held to five or fewer goals in six of the eight matchups. Syracuse, on the other hand, has scored 20 or more five teams and at least 15 in seven of eight games.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO