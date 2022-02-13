Inside Lexi Reed’s weight loss journey that led to medically-induced coma as her ‘organs fail’

LEXI Reed shed over 300 pounds in less than a year and a half – but the influencer's weight loss journey has now ended up with her in a medically-induced coma.

The influencer has documented her journey on her Instagram account, fatgirlfedup, which is followed by more than 1.2million people.

Lexi Reed lost 312 pounds Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Reed is currently in the hospital

Reed rose to fame when she began documenting her journey back in 2016 alongside her husband, Danny.

The couple embarked on their weight-loss adventure after a friend challenged them to cut out soda, alcohol, takeout, and cheat meals, Reed told People in a 2018 interview.

"We started cooking, meal prepping, tracking our calories, and reading nutrition labels."

Over a two-year span, the two lost a combined 407 pounds. Reed individually shed 312 pounds.

TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY

In 2019, Reed underwent skin removal surgery to get rid of pounds of excess skin.

She shared two photos on her Instagram page in a "Transformation Tuesday" post, detailing the before and after the surgery.

“Covered in scars in both photos, but both beautiful wounds from one hell of a fight," she wrote on Instagram.

“From losing 312 lbs. to having 7 lbs. of skin removed in a 9-hour surgery, every step has been worth the fight to give this body the care that it needs.

“Both girls are strong and I’ve loved myself at every stage of my journey, especially the girl who was strong enough to start.”

Reed also included words of encouragement and motivation in her post.

“We all have skin, wrinkles, stretch marks and cellulite, but that can’t hold us back from living or define who we are.

“Don’t let something so small be such a big excuse.

“Love yourself every chapter of your journey, the skin you’re in, and speak nicely to yourself because you’re always listening!”

'SHE COULD HAVE DIED'

On February 10, a post was shared to Reed's Instagram feed by her husband, Danny.

Reed apparently had fallen ill and had been hospitalized since January 20.

The photo showed Reed lying in a hospital bed hooked up to a ventilator.

“Sorry for the late update but I (@discoveringdanny and family) have been focusing on getting Lexi back to health," the caption begins.

“​​A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn’t keep any food down.

“She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into ICU, placed on a medically induced [coma], on a ventilator, and me that her organs started failing.

“They also told me if i had waited its possible she could have died.

“She is currently in dialysis, can’t walk, and working on recovery.”

'GET HEALTHY'

Mere days before her hospitalization, Reed shared an optimistic update to her followers.

"I don't know about you but after the last year I'm so ready to get back on track, get healthy, and to see some change + progress!" Lexi wrote on January 2.

However, fans soon learned of her failing health via her husband's update.

While it remains unclear what, if any, medical issues Reed may have as a result of her extreme weight loss, Danny noted this "was not covid related."

"Getting her back to health has been our top priority."

Reed has been released from the hospital and is working on physical therapy from home, according to Danny.

He also noted that the couple does not have health insurance and that they're "currently waiting to find out about a kidney transplant as well as a liver transplant."

As a result, he created a GoFundMe page to assist with the mounting bills.

Currently, the page has raised more than $40,000 of the $200,000 goal.

"Thank you all for your prayers they all mean so much to us and this will be a long hard battle part of her story but she is strong!," the GoFundMe description reads in part.

"Anything will help us and we are glad to still have her in our lives!"

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS