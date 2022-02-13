ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koby Abberton says he's in 'constant pain' and is unable to work as a surf instructor after injuring his back on SAS Australia

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Koby Abberton was forced to quit SAS Australia last year after an old back injury flared up.

And the Bra Boy, 43, now says he's been in 'constant pain' ever since the Channel Seven show, having even been forced to stop working as a result.

'I went on the show and I really tried to do well — I was fighting fit and really strong,' he told The Sunday Telegraph this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P52xG_0eD7a4hb00
Devastating: Bra Boy Koby Abberton has revealed he is still suffering from the after effects of a chronic injury he experienced while on the set of Channel Seven show SAS: Australia last year 

'I did have a previous back injury from five years ago but this is a new injury and it wouldn't have happened if not for the show.

'The network has tried to help but it's in the hands of the insurance company and it's really hard,' he added.

According to Koby, who now resides in Bali, his job as a surfing instructor is no longer physically viable due to his injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVeVC_0eD7a4hb00
Out of work: According to Koby, who now resides in Bali - his job as a surfing instructor is no longer physically viable due to his injury

Further, Koby said he has struggled mentally due to the injury, as surfing helps clear his mind.

'Surfing controls my mental health, the way I am around my family, it's a big thing for me,' he lamented.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfALF_0eD7a4hb00
Family: Pictured Koby (left), his son Makua (centre), and  wife Olya Nechiporenko (right)

Sydney-born Koby now lives in Bali - where he met his wife Olya Nechiporenko - a Ukrainian model, psychologist and accountant.

They live there alongside their six-year-old son, Makua.

Last year Koby made headlines when he sensationally quit SAS Australia after citing a series of old back injuries, which had started to flare up due to his time on the show.

At the time, he opted out of a gruelling challenge, which would have seen him partnered with another recruit and forced to carry a 70kg sandbag for two hours.

'Nah, I'm not going to hurt myself,' Koby announced, as the other recruits proceeded to pick up the sandbags and load them onto makeshift stretchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFoz7_0eD7a4hb00
Opting out: Koby quit SAS Australia last year, after citing a series of old back injuries, which had started to flare up. Pictured with DS Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton (left)

'I've got a bad back, so I can't risk it, sir. I've broken it twice,' he told Ollie, 48, who asked him if it was 'causing you grief now'.

'It's causing me grief just running,' Koby told him, as he handed over his armband.

He later explained: 'I'm not here to hurt myself. I live a really simple life and I'm the happiest I've ever been.

'I've been a good dad for the last five years. But if I go home and I'm lying in bed for a year, my whole life goes south. And I don't want that for my son.'

The new season of SAS Australia premieres February 2 at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKR3F_0eD7a4hb00
Quitting: During his stint on the show, Koby opted out of a gruelling challenge, which would have seen him partnered with another recruit and forced to carry a 70kg sandbag for two hours

Comments / 0

