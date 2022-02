It was a spur-of-the-moment decision that I wish I never made, because it literally ruined my weekend. First off, some quick background -- a lot of my friends and co-workers talk smack about my lunch choice, but I can be a creature of habit and tend to have a Jello cup and an apple for lunch every day. It's just enough to fill me up but also not too much to weigh me down and put me in a food coma right before I have to hop on the radio and be entertaining.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO