VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko made an NHL career-high 51 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday. "I say the same thing every day, he's one of the best goalies in the League," Vancouver forward J.T. Miller said. "He kept us in the game. It was a big two points for us. They brought their A-game in the second and third period."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO