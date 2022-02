The co-main event of UFC 271 sees two hard-hitting, fan-favorite heavyweights meet in a fight booked especially for the fans. Derrick Lewis has his famous ‘hot balls’ whilst Tai Tuivasa has his even more famous ‘shoey.’ The stakes are high as both men have huge knockout power and have the opportunity to become stars in the UFC. Derrick Lewis has become a tough gatekeeper in the division and seems to knock out just about everyone. Having a granite chin is not enough against Lewis, you have to be able to avoid eating clean shots. Tai Tuivasa also has a fun style that involves knocking people out. He went through a tough time a few years ago but is now fighting in one of the biggest fights of his career.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO