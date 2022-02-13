ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State drops its ninth straight, as Stanford’s second-half surge leads to a 76-65 win

By Nick Daschel, oregonlive.com
 1 day ago

CORVALLIS – Stanford countered a spirited Oregon State effort with three-point shooting and second-chance points, beating the Beavers 76-65 Saturday night in Gill Coliseum. Oregon State dropped its ninth consecutive game, as its shooting went south in the second half. A competitive game for a half, the Cardinal quickly increased a...

