Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. McLemore has been starting as of late. However, following the acquisition of Josh Hart, that will change. Against the Knicks, it'll be Hart who gets the nod at off-guard. In a corresponding move, McLemore will be a primary scoring option for the second unit.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO