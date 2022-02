Feb. 13—Hawaii used a 17-point run in the second half today to blow past Cal State Fullerton 72-55 in a game between two of the top teams in Big West men's basketball. The Rainbow Warriors and Titans are tied for second at 7-3 behind Long Beach State, which is 9-1. Fullerton is 14-8 and UH 12-8 overall after the game attended by 3, 432 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The game was televised nationally on ESPN2.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO