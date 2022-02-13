ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many leaders against religious exemptions for vaccine

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 1 day ago

By the thousands, Americans have been seeking religious exemptions in order to circumvent COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but generally they are doing so without the encouragement of major denominations and prominent religious leaders. From the Vatican, Pope Francis has defended the vaccines as “the most reasonable solution to the pandemic.”...

Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
CNET

Biden's vaccine mandate is dead, but many workers still need vaccinations

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden administration has withdrawn its federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies, following the Supreme Court's decision to block it. The vaccination law would have forced US private companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccinations for all workers.
Psychiatric Times

Vaccine Mandate Exemptions for Anxiety: Ethical and Practical Considerations

Does anxiety justify an exemption from vaccine mandates among health care workers?. Many US health care institutions have established mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies to protect employees, patients, and the community, as well as to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s anticipated emergency temporary standard requiring health care providers with 100 or more employees to ensure that staff are vaccinated.1 In response, some health care workers are submitting vaccine exemption requests for religious, medical, and mental health reasons, and organizations are challenged with determining the validity of these requests with little precedent to inform current policy. The purpose of this article is to discuss how behavioral health (BH) experts in one organization conceptualized anxiety-related medical exemption requests for the COVID-19 vaccine, in an effort to inform others confronted with similar circumstances.
PsyPost

Anti-vaccine groups on Facebook were spreading distrust in COVID-19 vaccines before one was even developed

A systematic study of Facebook posts by anti-vaccine groups revealed that these accounts were spreading distrust in COVID-19 vaccines as far back as February 2020 — before the US government even launched its COVID-19 vaccine development program. The findings, published in the Journal of Public Health, highlight how anti-vaccine groups got a running start on public health messaging and impeded the vaccine rollout.
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Counties to Live In

Compared to the rest of the world, the United States has a relatively high standard of living. However, in a country home to over 328 million people spanning nearly 3.8 million square miles, there are outliers — places where quality of life has been eroded by any number of economic and historical forces.  While there […]
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles outbreak in Red Sea State, Sudan

The Ministry of Health and Social Development in Red Sea State in northeast Sudan announced an outbreak of measles in the state. The Acting Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization, Sarah Sayed Mahmoud announced that 378 cases have been reported, in addition to a death, stressing the need to take care of vaccination during the days of the campaign.
