Boy, 13, is dramatically rescued from kidnappers when his brave mate, 14, escaped and raised the alarm after they were forced into a car at knifepoint

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A teenager abducted at knifepoint has been rescued after a dramatic police chase sparked by his friend who escaped and raised the alarm.

The boy's ordeal only ended when cops used road spikes to blow out the kidnappers' tyres after pursuing them with a low-flying helicopter.

The pair were allegedly kidnapped on Saturday night near a convenience store in Mackay where the 13-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were approached.

The two children were allegedly threatened with a knife and forced into a blue Toyota Corolla with the driver and up to five passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQcfo_0eD7WWj600
The pursuit which included patrol cars an RACQ helicopter stretched across Mackay on Saturday night including Coleshill Drive (pictured)

They were driven to Slade Point in Mackay's north where the 14-year-old managed to escape and raise the alarm - sparking the police pursuit.

Multiple patrols cars and an RACQ helicopter equipped with spotlights and night-vision were deployed to track the Corolla, the Daily Mercury reported.

The car was traced to Sarina south of Mackay early on Sunday morning and police deployed stingers that blew out at least one tyre.

Officers then cornered the car and arrested two people with the dog squad called in to locate additional suspects.

The 13-year-old boy was also safely rescued and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with charges expected to be laid by Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyAwg_0eD7WWj600
The car was stopped used road spike strips and at least two people have been arrested (stock image) 

samantha
20h ago

Thank goodness y’all was rescued your friend was very brave I’m so glad that this is a happy ending

NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Man whose parents died in murder-suicide dies in freak accident

A 24-year-old man who lost both of his parents in a 2016 murder-suicide has been found dead in the Ohio snow after leaving a bar late at night. Luke Bice from Hudson was discovered facedown in the snow on 29 January behind an empty house in Sharon Township, south of Cleveland in northeast Ohio. He had walked around two and a half miles from the bar Thirsty Cowboys. He was last seen there when the bar closed at around 2am, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Medina County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Ross said Mr Bice was found the following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
