The pandemic has seen coronavirus spread to all corners of the globe – but there are still a handful of destinations that have managed to remain Covid-free two years on.There are officially five sovereign states still declaring zero cases of the virus, though there are serious doubts over North Korea and Turkmenistan’s claims as neither country has a free press, but tales of lockdowns and outbreaks have been leaked nevertheless.That just leaves Nauru, Tuvalu and Micronesia, all tiny island nations in Oceania, set in the middle of the Pacific Ocean to the north-east of Australia.Other islands elsewhere have also stayed...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO