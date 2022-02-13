ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Ratings

Times Daily
 1 day ago

The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on Feb. 8 and 9. Scores are based on a...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Gates, French Gates top list of biggest U.S. charity donors

A handful of Americans donated at least $1 billion to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual ranking of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2021. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Times Daily

Pipeline's safeguards not working in Louisiana diesel spill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A corroded pipeline that ruptured and spilled 350,000 gallons (1.6 million liters) of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland did not have a fully functioning leak detection system at the time, according to federal records, which also show the spill was larger than previously reported.
The State

These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings in January

South Carolina health inspectors found various colors and kinds of mysterious matter at restaurants across the Midlands during their January inspections. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Lexington and Richland counties. Here are the restaurants that received...
Modern Healthcare

Health systems increasingly comfortable dropping bond ratings

A month after Fitch Ratings downgraded Lexington Medical Center by six notches, the agency agreed to the hospital’s request to withdraw the rating. Fitch had recently changed its methodology for evaluating pension risk, and cited the South Carolina hospital’s high pension liability in its July 2018 downgrade to BB+. Lexington Medical Center’s finance chief disagreed with Fitch’s rationale, and said his team no longer believed the agency could accurately rate the hospital.
Summit Daily News

Summit County health director predicts incidence rate will fall below 100 by next week

Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland had a lot of good news to share about the presence of COVID-19 in the community. “We are seeing that dramatic decline in cases and … and we have not seen that in a while,” Wineland said during a Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1. “I don’t think anyone could have predicted that big of a decline that quickly.”
NewsBreak
Idaho Statesman

‘At our peak’: Idaho COVID positivity rate from omicron falls, but is health crisis over?

For the first time in six weeks, Idaho’s COVID-19 percent positivity rate fell, an indication that the state might have passed the infectious peak of its omicron wave. After rising every week since the week of Dec. 12, to a record high of 39% for the week of Jan. 16, the positivity rate fell to 34% the week of Jan. 23, the most recent data available. The state’s positivity rate is delayed a week and updated on Thursdays.
the-journal.com

Southwest Health discusses COVID positivity rates, possibility omicron has peaked in Montezuma

Although Southwest Health System COVID-19 positivity rates are still “very high,” the omicron variant might be falling from its peak in Montezuma County. Southwest Health System has hosted weekly Facebook Live sessions amid the sweep of the omicron variant, and hospital leadership this week reported tired staff, hospital beds at capacity and high but slowly declining positivity rates.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Southern Idaho Health District Reports Record Positivity Rate for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho public health officials say the positivity rate for COVID-19 infections has hit record levels not measured before since the pandemic began in 2020. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) says the latest surge in case numbers is growing faster compared to the last two in 2020 and 2021. The current positivity rate (published Jan. 27) is at 37 percent, according to SCPHD that is out of every 100 people tested for COVID-19 37 of them come back positive. According to the number from the last surge in the fall of 2021 the positivity rate was at 18 percent. “More than a third of our neighbors and family members testing for COVID-19 are actually sick with the disease. That’s incredibly alarming,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Division Administrator in a statement. “This disease is spreading at a rate faster than we’ve ever seen before.” SCPHD also notes that more people have gotten sick faster than before as it has only taken about five weeks for local cases to hit 1,000 in a week. Statewide the increase has resulted in a backlog of 42,000 positive lab results for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. SCPHD says it is getting an average of 150 cases reported a day and has shifted the focus of case investigations because it doesn't have enough staff to cover it all. Investigators will focus on high-risk residents that may live in dorms, long-term care facilities, and jails. Also, it will investigate cases involving the hospitalized, frontline workers, and those in healthcare. Read more from SCPHD.
pharmacytimes.com

Study Results Link Social Determinants of Health to Increased Rates of Obesity

Limited empirical data from new study suggests correlations between obesity and individual SDOH, such as education level, food environment, income, and neighborhood. Cumulative social disadvantage, as denoted by higher social determinants of health burden (SDOH), is associated with higher likelihood of obesity independent of clinical demographic factors, according to the results of a new study published in Obesity.
WEHT/WTVW

Vaccination rates in Indiana are on the decline, health experts warn

INDIANA (WEHT) — Vaccination rates are falling in Indiana. Both first and second doses are declining, and booster doses are taking an even sharper dive. With roughly 60% of Indiana’s population vaccinated, experts say the state still falls behind the national average. “So the CDC is still recommending that people who have had COVID get […]
Occupational Health Safety

U.S. Department of Labor Urges Healthcare Facilities and Providers to Employ Safety and Health Programs as Worker Illness and Injury Rates Skyrocket

National Caregivers Day is a reminder of the importance of protecting those who protect us. Throughout the pandemic, U.S. healthcare workers experienced a 249 percent increase in injury and illness rates in 2020 while serving those in need. Workers in the healthcare and social assistance industries suffered more injuries and illnesses than workers in any other industry in the nation.
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Noting lower COVID-19 transmission rates, Fauquier Health adjusts its visitation policy

Fauquier Health has updated its visitation policy in response to lower COVID-19 transmission rates in the area. The current PCR test positivity rate in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, is 23%. Although that is still high for the health district, the rating has dropped considerably since Jan. 10, when it was 41.6%.
Times Daily

Young workers give unions new hope

After decades of decline, U.S. unions have a new reason for hope: younger workers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Record-Journal

Access Health CT program aims to reduce uninsured rate, health disparities

MERIDEN — The state’s health insurance exchange recently launched a free program to help individuals become licensed insurance brokers with the goal of reducing the uninsured rate and addressing health disparities. An extensive study revealed significant disparities in health care in the state, according to Tammy Hendricks, director...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado health experts worry COVID vaccination rates for babies, toddlers will be low

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, Pfizer submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization on its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under five. But dismal vaccination numbers for kids five to 11 are leading some to worry the same trend will continue for babies and toddlers. "If we've seen The post Colorado health experts worry COVID vaccination rates for babies, toddlers will be low appeared first on KRDO.
FOX59

Indiana’s positivity rate, hospitalizations show declines in health department’s latest update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,694 people hospitalized with COVID-19 along with 3,947 new positive cases in its latest update. There are some promising signs that the omicron wave is letting up. Hospitalizations are dropping sharply while the positivity rate is finally on the decline. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day […]
