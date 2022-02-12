ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of...

www.foxsports.com

Times Union

UAlbany women hold on for "statement" win over Vermont

ALBANY — In a battle between the America East’s top two defenses, the University at Albany women’s basketball team held on for a 54-52 win over Vermont Saturday afternoon at SEFCU Arena. The Catamounts allowed just one made field goal in the fourth quarter, a jump shot...
ALBANY, NY
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Drops Saturday Game to League Leader Princeton

HANOVER, N.H. – Dartmouth women's basketball put pressure on Princeton in a 70-48 loss at Leede Arena on Saturday afternoon. Victoria Page had a career-high 16 points to go with five rebounds and one assist. Emma Koch led the Big Green with six caroms, while Mekenna Boyd was perfect at the free throw line, going 4-4. As a team, the Big Green led in defensive rebounds, 25-22.
HANOVER, NH
inquirer.com

Penn defeats Harvard, 82-74, in vibrant Palestra

The Palestra’s atmosphere reverted to its natural form on Saturday afternoon when Penn men’s basketball (11-12, 8-2 Ivy) defeated Harvard (11-10, 3-6 Ivy) at home, 82-74. 2,776 fans were in the building as Penn extended their win streak to five. The game marked the Quaker’s first Ivy League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bristol Press

UConn men's basketball beats St. John's with big second half

NEW YORK - After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Quinn scores 22 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 73-69

Neal Quinn matched his career high with 22 points as Lafayette narrowly beat Lehigh 73-69 on Saturday. Tyrone Perry had 19 points for Lafayette (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League), including three free throws in the last 10 seconds. Leo O'Boyle added 17 points. CJ Fulton had five steals. Marques Wilson had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
clarksonathletics.com

Clarkson falls at Yale

In what could be a preview of the ECAC Championship the Golden Knights battled hard but dropped a 3-1 decision to Yale in New Haven. Clarkson fell behind just 14 seconds into the 2nd period, but Nicole Gosling was able to tie the game at the 4:12 mark of the 2nd. The Bulldogs took the lead on a power play goal just minutes later.
CLARKSON, NY
FOX Sports

Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots. The Phoenix's 26.0 field...
NBA
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's lacrosse defeats Delaware to open season

The Rutgers women’s lacrosse team defeated Delaware 16-8 in yesterday morning’s season-opener. Preceding the win on Saturday, junior midfielder Cassidy Spilis was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, her second consecutive season being recognized for the list. She is among 11 players in the conference to join the watch list.
DELAWARE, NJ
The Morning Call

Colonial League boys basketball’s final four: Players to watch, storylines to follow, what to expect and who will win

The Colonial League is holding a boys basketball tournament for the 28th time since it gained Notre Dame-Green Pond, Northwestern Lehigh, Northern Lehigh, and Palmerton from the now defunct Centennial League in 1994. In the previous 27 tournaments, three schools have been most dominant — Bangor with six championships and Salisbury and Saucon Valley with five apiece. But when this year’s ...
CATASAUQUA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Women’s college D1 Philly grad roundup: Virginia freshman Clark (Conestoga) scores 6 goals in debut

Rachel Clark (Conestoga) erupted for six goals in her collegiate debut to lead No. 11 Virginia to a 20-11 win at Elon (0-1) Friday. Clark, the Phillylacrosse.com Co-Player of the Year last spring, also had two groundballs and a caused turnover. Also for the Cavaliers, goalie Ashley Vernon (Shawnee) had 8 saves in 51 minutes and Abby Jansen (Radnor) had three saves in the final 9 minutes. Myla Grace Barnett (Baldwin) had two groundballs and a caused turnover on defense and Devon Whitaker (Episcopal Academy) added two groundballs.
CONESTOGA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

UMass dominates Duquesne, 89-59

The Dukes got blown out by UMass, 89-59, on Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. The contest was never close, as Duquesne struggled from the field all game, making just 19-of-55 shots (34.5%). The Dukes were also below the line from behind the arc, making 7-of-25 attempts (28.0%). Six of the seven triples came from Tess Myers, who led Duquesne with 19 points.
DUQUESNE, PA
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
