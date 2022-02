Deion Sanders was hospitalized with a foot issue a few months ago, and we now have a better idea of just how serious the situation was. Sanders was unable to coach Jackson State for several games as he received treatment. The school did not share many details, but one report said Sanders was dealing with significant trauma. In a trailer for the upcoming episodes of Sanders’ “Coach Prime” documentary with Barstool Sports, one of the Hall of Famer’s doctors is shown saying Sanders could have potentially needed to have his leg amputated.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO