When thinking of greatness in terms of combat sports competition, one must look at the many aspects of the status of being great. As one does this, it can often be tempting to try to determine who “the greatest of all time” is. This is effort is futile, considering there are so many aspects of greatness and there is an innumerable number of ways one may value each aspect of greatness. Considering this, there is no denying that longevity does play a role in greatness. Although perhaps not a leading factor (again, up for debate), there are few combatants who can say they have competed for twenty-two years—Andrei Arlovski, who fights this weekend at UFC 271, is one of those fighters.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO