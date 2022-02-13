ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ditching the Western diet could help you live up to 13 years longer

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
 1 day ago

Switching to a healthier diet of nuts, beans, and whole grains as a young adult can help you live a decade longer, a new study on longevity reveals.

