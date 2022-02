The difference between Christian County’s play in the second half compared to the first against Trigg County Friday was like night and day. Or more like NeVaeh Day. The Lady Colonel freshman had 10 points and 13 rebounds in a decisive second half as Christian County defeated the Lady Wildcats 45-28 at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. The win was Christian County’s 11th straight over Trigg County, and they lead the all-time series 29-4.

