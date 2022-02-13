ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Cal Thomas: The power to ignore

The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce in TV journalism there were people called assignment editors and news directors. Among their responsibilities was to instruct reporters and camera crews which stories they were to cover that day. Their choices were based on several factors that included what they regarded as news, viewer interest (i.e., ratings) and much...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Central Tribune

Cal Thomas: No peace or goodwill

Peace on Earth and goodwill to men this time of year seems increasingly absent in diverse places. In America the noble objective seems to have long ago left the U.S. Capitol where too many Members of Congress are as divided and angry at each other as ever. A new study...
U.S. POLITICS
Henry County Daily Herald

CAL THOMAS: Crime and a widow's eloquence

Trust in government has been declining since the administration of President Lyndon Johnson. According to Pew Research, only 36% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents and 9% of Republicans and those leaning Republican now trust government. Who can blame them given the failure of government to perform on many levels? One might think that trust by Democrats would be lower as they are regarded by many as the party of government and run large, crime-challenged cities.
SOCIETY
seattlepi.com

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WBUR

Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit is bad news

As Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times begins in New York, I hope the thousands of UMass students who’ve studied "Journalism & Law" with me over the past 34 years remember what I've told them:. That the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan precedent —...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

‘Who Would Had Ever Given Brian His Own TV Show If It Wasn’t For Jeff?’ CNN Insiders Call For Its Media Correspondent Brian Stelter To Be Fired

Following the dramatic resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, insiders tell Radar that Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and everyone else that was a VIP member of the "Jeff Zucker’s Boys Club" is terrified that they will be out next. Article continues below advertisement. “Jeff ran CNN like his own...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Thomas
mediaite.com

Jonah Goldberg Joining CNN as Commentator After Leaving Fox News in Protest

Jonah Goldberg will be joining CNN as a contributor, reported Variety on Monday, citing “the WarnerMedia network.”. Goldberg, along with Stephen Hayes, quit their contributor roles at Fox News last year over Fox host Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial film, Patriot Purge, about the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Hayes has since joined NBC News as a contributor.
ADVOCACY
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN face gaping holes in primetime after Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo sagas leave 9 pm timeslot unstable

Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.
TV & VIDEOS
kcrw.com

Russia and China declare a new world order. Should US worry?

We’re several weeks into world leaders trying to quell tensions over the Ukraine - Russia border. And if you thought things weren’t complicated enough, Russian and Chinese leaders also issued a joint statement saying their partnership would establish a new “world order.” That sounds pretty ominous – so why aren’t the United States and NATO responding in kind? Can the EU get over its energy woes and sanction Russia until it backs out of Ukraine? And should we be freaking out, or is this just dictators dictating?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Bureau Chiefs#Fox News#The New York Post
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Who is the Most Watched Host in All of Cable News For Young Democrats? Tucker Carlson

New numbers from Nielsen/MRI Fusion released Tuesday showed a surprising trend among cable news viewers – Democrats are tuning into Fox News in large numbers. While reading through the monthly breakdown of viewers released by Fox, CNN and MSNBC it’s impossible to ignore the enormous share of total viewers that Fox has. Fox makes up 56% of the total prime time audience in cable news and 55% during the day.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy