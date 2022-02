The U.S. had a chance to take down defending gold medalists Sweden Sunday morning, but mistakes throughout the game were too much for Team USA to overcome in a 10-4 loss. A mistake by Sweden allowed the U.S. to get two in the third and tie the score at 2-2 early. Anna Hasselborg's hammer throw for Sweden in the fourth came up just a bit light and didn't move the U.S.'s lying stone enough, allowing Team USA to steal a point and take a 3-2 lead into the fifth.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO