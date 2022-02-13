ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Video: Oregon State vs.Washington gymnastics

Here's another look at Sunday's Dam Cancer gymnastics meet featuring Oregon State University and Arizona State University. OSU Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey won the all-around title as the Beavers defeated the the Huskies 197.275-194.450 in Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
abc17news.com

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 69-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara narrowly beat Cal Poly 69-64. Mitchell made 11 of 12 foul shots. Amadou Sow had 16 points and eight rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 13 points. Trevon Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (5-17, 2-9), who have lost five games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
abc17news.com

Mack double-double sends Wofford past Western Carolina 69-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina. Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
SPARTANBURG, SC
247Sports

Stanford’s three-point barrage stifles Oregon State’s search for momentum

Oregon State had put together three solid halves of basketball before a late collapse against Stanford on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. A narrow loss to California on Wednesday and a strong start to the matchup against the Cardinal showed tangible improvement from the Beavers, who now sit at 3-19 overall, but poor three-point defense and rebounding held them back from earning their first win since December 30th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Big Rivalry Win at Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State women's basketball team came up with a big rivalry win Sunday, as the Beavers took down No. 24 Oregon 68-62 at Matt Knight Arena. "I thought the way we responded to Oregon's run in the third quarter was vital," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This is a good team on their home floor, and they came out of the half with all kinds of pressure. Our response and the toughness we showed was a sign of this team growing up right before our eyes.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ingram
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s basketball takes care of business against Utah

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) on Friday night at Maples Pavilion by a score of 91-64. The win brings head coach Tara VanDerveer to the 20-win mark for her 20th consecutive season. Coming into the game, VanDerveer stressed the importance of...
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Utah Outlasts Cal In Overtime, 80-75

BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
On3.com

Oregon implodes against Cal at home, loses 78-64

Saturday’s matinee against Cal was supposed to be an easy win for Oregon. Instead, it was a disaster. “A difficult loss,” Dana Altman called it. The Ducks (16-8, 9-4) came in winning 10 of their last 11 games. They were 13.5-point home favorites against lowly Cal (11-15, 4-11), who’d lost 10 of their last 11. Final score: Oregon 64, Cal 78.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Ap#Pac 12#Beavers
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 14 points and tied her season high with six steals, Cameron Brink added a double-double, and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half and beat Colorado 63-46. The Cardinal trailed at halftime but outscored the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter and got a big fourth from Haley Jones to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 conference with two weeks left. Brink had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 12th of her career. Anna Wilson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lesila Finau scored 11 points for Colorado.
STANFORD, CA
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
GoDucks.com

Oregon Takes Down No. 21 Pepperdine

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon men's tennis team beat the No. 21 ranked Pepperdine Waves today in Eugene. The decisive point came when Joshua Charlton defeated No. 9 ranked Daniel De Jonge 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3 to give the Ducks the 4-3 win. "The boys really deserved this one,"...
EUGENE, OR
KEYT

Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

MALIBU, Calif. — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85 win over Pepperdine. Mallette led the Waves with 31 points, also a season high. Barcello made 10 of 12 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner had 14 points for BYU (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Spencer Johnson added 12 points. Jan Zidek had 20 points for the Waves (7-20, 1-11). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and seven assists. Darryl Polk Jr. had seven assists.
MALIBU, CA
osubeavers.com

Beavers Headed South to Face Ducks

THE GAME: The Oregon State women's basketball team will head south on Sunday to take on No. 24 Oregon at Matt Knight Arena. The game is slated to tip at 1 p.m. FOLLOW ALONG: The Beavers' game vs. Oregon can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks with Ann Schatz and Mary Murphy on the call. The game will air live on KEJO 1240 in Corvallis with Ron Callan on the call, and live stats will be available at OSUBeavers.com. Live updates for all Oregon State women's basketball games can be found on twitter @BeaverWBB.
CORVALLIS, OR
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Pellington's career night not enough, No. 6 Arizona's WBB loses to ASU 81-77

Despite a career-high 30 points from Shaina Pellington, ASU beat the No. 6 Arizona women's basketball team on Friday, Feb. 11, in Tempe. The first quarter was a back and forth battle between Arizona and ASU. ASU started the scoring but Pellington helped keep the game close as Arizona struggled to finish shots around the rim.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy