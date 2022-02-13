Silverleaf Wealth Management

The wealth management industry – often thought of as one of the more traditional fields of financial services – is now no stranger to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Indeed, most firms use it in some capacity today. But to date, its deployment has largely been confined to the automation of repetitive processes to deliver greater efficiencies and cost savings, rather than truly delivering measurable value that end-clients can feel. And when you think of how AI has revolutionised and enriched virtually all aspects of our daily lives – from music streaming to ride-sharing, and even budgeting, lending, and investing in the finance world – it seems clear that most wealth firms have yet to unlock its full power and transformative value.

