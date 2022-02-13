Silverleaf Wealth Management

BEDFORD, NH – January 2022 – Rise Private Wealth Management continued their support for organizations in their local communities in 2021 and plans to increase their giving in 2022. The organization’s mission is to deliver financial advice that brings client’s confidence, simplicity, and success is founded on their core values of Integrity, Health, Family, Client Focus, Growth, and Philanthropy. The Rise Private Wealth Management Philanthropy Committee coordinated giving and volunteering efforts at several local charities in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Kansas, and Florida in 2021. The company’s focus has been on health and well-being, homelessness, animals, and youth and family causes. Rise Private Wealth Management is honored to have once again been a part of so many important local initiatives.
