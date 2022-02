Sikorsky sees an opportunity to sell its UH-60M Black Hawk and S-70i/M utility helicopters to replace ageing military fleets in the Asia-Pacific. The company has received commitments and orders for more than 100 examples of its utility helicopters in the past three years. That could push up its historic sales in the region by approximately 20%, to more than 600 aircraft, says Jon Rudy, Sikorsky regional executive for Asia.

