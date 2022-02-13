ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Derozan Scores 38, Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Beat Thunder

By Steve McGehee
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNjOX_0eD7Lckh00

It wasn’t like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren’t needed.

DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101 on Saturday night.

Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. And their head-faking, midrange shot making star once again led the way.

“I give him a lot of credit because he works hard, he takes care of himself, he comes ready, he’s incredibly professional,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who had some pretty good ones like Kevin Durant, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City. “He’s as good a scorer as I’ve been around.”

DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes.

“My sole purpose of playing the way I play is just to win,” DeRozan said after his fifth game in a row with at least 35 points. “And whatever accomplishments come with that, they just come with it.”

Vucevic made 14 of 25 shots, though he also committed six turnovers. He had five in the first half before finding his rhythm in the third, when he scored 15.

Coby White scored 16 and made four 3-pointers. He also grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, helping the Bulls pull out the win, even though Zach LaVine missed the game because of a sore left knee. The All-Star struggled in Friday’s win over Minnesota, and his status for the two remaining games before the All-Star break is in question.

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double. Darius Bazley scored 17 as the Thunder lost their fifth straight.

“I don’t like the excuse that we’re young, inexperienced,” Bazley said. “I really don’t care. ... I’m just frustrated that we lost. We had the game in a grip, and I thought we could have won it.”

PULLING AHEAD

The Thunder led 90-89 when Chicago went on an 8-0 run to grab the lead for good.

White got the decisive rally started when he nailed a 3 to put the Bulls on top with 5:36 remaining, and a cutting Vucevic punctuated it when he dunked to make it 97-90 with 3:19 left.

The Thunder were within four when White hit a 3-pointer to bump the lead to 104-97 with 1:10 remaining, and the Bulls hung on from there.

QUOTABLE

“Nobody can stop him. Everybody I know on the opposite team I’m cool with, they just seem for some odd reason to be matched up with him. I’m gonna let you know how bad of a night you’re gonna have guarding him. I’m gonna talk my trash for him.” — Bulls F Derrick Jones Jr. on DeRozan.

TIP-INS

Thunder: G Aaron Wiggins played 19 minutes after missing the previous five games because of a sprained right ankle. ... The Thunder held out C Derrick Favors after the veteran played 28 minutes against Philadelphia on Friday.

Bulls: DeRozan made 14 of 16 free throws. He also had six rebounds and five assists. ... Donovan said it’ll be up to LaVine and the team’s medical staff to decide if he will participate in the All-Star festivities in Cleveland next weekend. Donovan also said the back issue LaVine has dealt with in recent weeks is “pretty good” and “kinda resolved, under control.” ... Jones played 23 minutes in his return from a broken right index finger. He had not played since he bruised his right knee against Brooklyn on Jan. 12. He broke his finger on his non-shooting hand two weeks later working out at the practice facility, and the team expected him to miss another six to eight weeks. “The healing process is gonna be six to eight weeks,” Donovan said. “But him playing was really gonna be on how much discomfort he had to deal with and whether or not he could play with that discomfort.” ... F Javonte Green (sore right foot) missed the game.

Thunder: Visit New York on Monday.

Bulls: Host San Antonio on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
welcometoloudcity.com

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls - Start time, preview and game thread

Start time - 6:00 p.m. (CT) The Thunder’s game last night was a hard fought affair and felt like a throwback to the mid 2000s. The Thunder and Sixers played a lot of hard-nosed, physical basketball and were determined to attack the basket. The style of the game meant that the contest was competitive for two quarters before Philadelphia started to control the game in the second half.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FOX Sports

Embiid's 25 points, 19 boards lift 76ers past Thunder 100-87

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Philadelphia 76ers won as they wait on James Harden, 100-87 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The 76ers gave a tease of Harden’s impending arrival with a flipbook-style video of his...
NBA
NBA

Sixers Beat Thunder | Game Recap At The Buzzer

The 76ers (33-22) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38), 100-87, at home on Friday night to hand the visitors their fourth straight loss. Joel Embiid nearly had himself a 20-20 night, coming up one rebound short with a season-high 19 rebounds. Philadelphia finished with shooting totals of 36-for-93 (.387) from...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: DeRozan’s historic run continues vs. OKC

The Chicago Bulls don't need pretty as they shoulder through a severely-shorthanded stretch. They need results. Dicey as it was, that's exactly what they got Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, pulling away in the second half with a 106-101 victory. Their third straight win moves them to 36-21 on the season, good for second in the East.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Coby White
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Sixers get honest on addition of James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets turned the basketball community on its side Thursday after pulling off a mega-deal with roughly 90 minutes to go until the trade deadline. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are heading to Brooklyn from the Sixers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The All Star
All 76ers

Sixers Thank Ben Simmons, Seth Curry on Twitter

With the 2022 NBA trade deadline in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers look quite different. Although they only made one trade, the Sixers sent a few players packing while acquiring two to come in. Finally, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey managed to put an end to the drawn-out...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
CBS Philly

Sixers Wait On James Harden’s Debut Following Blockbuster Trade For Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden’s 76ers jerseys were stitched to order on the concourse for fans who could not wait until he had even played a game. They also plunked down $164.99 for Harden’s No. 1 jerseys in red and in blue that lined racks next to Joel Embiid’s No. 21 inside the team store. The Harden jersey price is a steal compared to what the Sixers will pay the real deal to wear the uniform this season. The Sixers expect Harden’s arrival to be worth what they paid in talent, salary and draft picks — things needed to shoot them toward...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy