Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio won’t coach in 2022

In three years as the Broncos’ head coach, Fangio failed to have a winning season, coming closest in 2019 with a 7-9 record that was good for second place in the AFC West. The next two seasons saw the Broncos finish fourth in the AFC West. This past season, Fangio’s Broncos started off 3-0. Finishing the season 4-10 the rest of the way led to the end of Fangio’s tenure in Denver.

Denver was Fangio’s first head-coaching job at any level of football. Before that, Fangio had several successful stints as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. Since 1995, Fangio has served as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers, Colts, Texans, 49ers, and Bears. In his last year in Chicago, Fangio was awarded the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

It’s no surprise, then, that Fangio was so sought-after following his departure from the Broncos. Schefter asserts that it’s likely Fangio will take the 2022 season off from coaching and return next year as a highly coveted candidate for open defensive coordinator positions.