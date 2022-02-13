Warmer temperatures this week.

Good Sunday! Snow will begin to move out of the area later on tonight as the low pressure will be heading to the northeast. Light lingering snow showers are still possible before sunset. The two main concerns that we are keeping our eye out for tonight are the wind chills. Wind chill advisories are in place along the Allegheny Front in WV and VA, where they are expected to drop into the single digits. There is a possibility that we can continue to see snow showers across the Allegheny front tonight. They will begin to clear out as we head into early Monday, and sunshine will return for the start of the workweek, but temperatures will remain pretty chilly. Temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. High pressure will begin to make its way into our area for Monday, giving us drier conditions. High temperatures will start to reach the 40’s as we head into Tuesday, and sunshine will continue for our Tuesday. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach the 50’s and 60’s. We will continue to see dry conditions for our Wednesday; however, a cold front will work its way into our area Thursday afternoon, bringing us rain. Heavy rain could fall at times, and there is a chance for a severe weather threat due to the strong winds and the possibility of flooding. Winds are expected to gust between 22-31 mph. We do start to dry out for the rest of the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO