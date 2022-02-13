ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Milder temperatures with a few chances of snow

By Jared Piepenburg
Duluth News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday won't be our only shot at picking up snow. Another chance of light snow looks to...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

KAAL-TV

Mix and Snow for Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

After a further look at this event, the timing is looking to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. The worst of impacts are still expected to occur south (severe weather) and east (higher snowfall totals) of us. However, we could still see mix conditions earlier in the day Wednesday and outright snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will have plenty of moisture to get more snow than what we have been seeing the past couple nights. However, snowfall totals will depend on how quick the transition from mix to snow occurs. This will also affect impacts, which are looking to be slick roads from possible freezing rain and blowing snow if wind speeds pick up.
Sentinel & Enterprise

After a few inches of unexpected snow, Massachusetts to go on ‘temperature roller coaster’ starting on Valentine’s Day

So much for that spring tease. The start of the workweek in Massachusetts is going to feel a whole lot different from just a few days ago when record-breaking highs flirted with 60 degrees. After some unexpected snowfall covered the region on Sunday, temperatures are expected to plummet on Valentine’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbc15.com

Milder Temperatures Through the Middle of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weakening wave of low pressure will pass by to the south of here today. The low brought a few flurries overnight, and a few more will be possible this morning. Very little, if any accumulation is expected. Temperatures will rebound a bit and highs will reach the lower to middle 20s.
MADISON, WI
NBC Washington

Sunday Snow Showers May Leave Behind Icy Roads Monday

Super Bowl Sunday brought some snow showers and accumulations up to three inches in parts of the D.C. area -- which could lead to some icy conditions on the roads Monday morning. Two school systems, Spotsylvania County Public Schools and Culpeper County Public Schools, will start two hours later than...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week

Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. Northeast residents eager to shake off the cold will be delighted at the arrival of above-average temperatures by mid-week -- even though their stay may be brief.
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27.com

Cold Today, Few Morning Snow Showers

TODAY: Few AM Snow Showers, Then Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 15. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Seasonable Chill, Sunny. Hi 38. Winds: Light. As of 5am this morning, snow showers and even a few snow squalls were moving through areas southwest of...
HARRISBURG, PA

