Environment

Warmer temperatures this week.

By Robert Poynter
Daily Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be another cold day of single digits for the highs. Monday...

WGAL

Cold Night Ahead, Some Refreeze Possible Tonight

You can expect dry weather if traveling to any Super Bowl parties this evening, and roads should be in good shape. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight, so any standing water or slush will freeze overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Icy spots will be...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Warm Start To Week, But Likelihood Of Potential Storm Looms

The bitter morning cold was here Saturday, but the normal winter morning returned to central Oklahoma on Sunday. The arctic air will move out of the state, which will allow us to have Sunday afternoon highs into the low 50s. Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with highs well into...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Freezing overnight temperatures

You may need to scrape off the frost from your windshields Monday morning after temperatures dip below freezing Sunday overnight. A cool start to the work week with sunshine, but cold mornings in the 20s and highs in the 50s through Tuesday. Near 60-degrees by Wednesday with rain showers by...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week

Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. Northeast residents eager to shake off the cold will be delighted at the arrival of above-average temperatures by mid-week -- even though their stay may be brief.
WASHINGTON, DC
localdvm.com

Dry start for Valentine’s Day but it will be cold!

Good Sunday! Snow will begin to move out of the area later on tonight as the low pressure will be heading to the northeast. Light lingering snow showers are still possible before sunset. The two main concerns that we are keeping our eye out for tonight are the wind chills. Wind chill advisories are in place along the Allegheny Front in WV and VA, where they are expected to drop into the single digits. There is a possibility that we can continue to see snow showers across the Allegheny front tonight. They will begin to clear out as we head into early Monday, and sunshine will return for the start of the workweek, but temperatures will remain pretty chilly. Temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. High pressure will begin to make its way into our area for Monday, giving us drier conditions. High temperatures will start to reach the 40’s as we head into Tuesday, and sunshine will continue for our Tuesday. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach the 50’s and 60’s. We will continue to see dry conditions for our Wednesday; however, a cold front will work its way into our area Thursday afternoon, bringing us rain. Heavy rain could fall at times, and there is a chance for a severe weather threat due to the strong winds and the possibility of flooding. Winds are expected to gust between 22-31 mph. We do start to dry out for the rest of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
Boston Globe

A cold Valentine’s Day, but warmer week ahead

After an unseasonably warm, spring-like Saturday, snow blanketed Massachusetts Sunday, with up to 6 inches expected in Boston, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. The return to winter after a brief glimpse of spring promised to bring in a frigid Valentine’s Day, forecasters said. Light snow began...
BOSTON, MA
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Brighter and Warmer this Week

Another cold night but sunshine returns a big warm up is on the way. Mostly clear overnight with lows falling to the 20s. Bright sunshine for Valentine's Day Monday with a high around 50°. The warming trend continues into the week with mid 60s returning on Tuesday under a...
ENVIRONMENT
Journal-News

Warmer temperatures starting tomorrow; Rain to return Thursday

Temperatures will be chilly and stay below freezing today, but Miami Valley residents can look forward to warmer weather starting tomorrow. Today will start cloudy but gradually turn sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The day’s high will be in the mid to upper 20s. Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Staying chilly for Valentine’s Day but warmer temperatures return quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chilly temperatures continue for your Valentine’s Day, but warmer air returns quickly before our next cold front arrives later in the new week. We’ll see those clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping near 24 degrees. Some spots, like up on the Plateau, could easily drop into the upper teens. Widespread frost is likely Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
nbc15.com

Milder Temperatures Through the Middle of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weakening wave of low pressure will pass by to the south of here today. The low brought a few flurries overnight, and a few more will be possible this morning. Very little, if any accumulation is expected. Temperatures will rebound a bit and highs will reach the lower to middle 20s.
MADISON, WI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Big temperature swings again this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We have another week ahead of rising and crashing temperatures ahead of our next big weather maker later this week. We’ll stay quiet and cold Sunday night as temperatures fall into the single digits. Valentine’s Day on Monday will start off cold, only making it into the mid 20s. We’ll gradually warm up after Monday, eventually reaching close to 50 degrees by Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN

