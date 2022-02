James Harden's stint with the Brooklyn Nets ended up being quite brief and it was a period that hardly saw Harden perform to the best level he could. The Beard was quite unhappy with his situation, especially in recent weeks, and that was one of the main factors that led to the Nets trading Harden to the Sixers in a deal involving Ben Simmons. But it seems that everything wasn't ideal from the former MVP's end either.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO